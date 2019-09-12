FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has confirmed that multiple people in the state have a lung illness that could be associated with vaping.
The department said that there are currently nine cases being investigated.
No other information is available at this time because the department wants to keep the identities of those who are ill confidential.
The patients' locations and ages are unknown, as well as how severe their illnesses are.
