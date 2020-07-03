JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Two siblings have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Tuesday night in the area of Ruskin Way Park.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 29-year-old Terry L. Williams has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, attempted distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Tyree L. Williams, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, attempted distribution of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.
Court records say that just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, police went near Ruskin Way Park and found the body of Quindell Burrell.
A witness told police that she’d gone to the area of 113th Terrace and Ruskin Way with Burrell to meet the Williams brothers for a drug transaction. Surveillance video did indeed show the four individuals arriving at the park.
The witness said she had driven off and left Burrell at the park for an unknown reason. When she returned, he had been fatally shot.
Video showed the victim approach the Williams’ vehicle and then Terry Williams got out of the vehicle, extending his arm in a shooting posture.
After the shooting, the brothers tried to elude police during a dangerous high-speed chase, which ended near 109th and Hickman Mills Drive.
Prosecutors have requested a cash-only bond of $300,000 for each of the brothers.
This fatal shooting was KCMO's 93rd homicide of the year.
