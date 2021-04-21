KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – There won’t be a Celebration at the Station with the KC Symphony again this year. The group announced the change Wednesday.
The Symphony has toured Kansas City and surrounding suburbs over the last year with outdoor concerts.
Other metro venues and organizations have adapted, too. Many are hoping a new grant can help them overcome the possibility of fewer people in the stands in the coming years.
With a tentative October start to their season, the KC Ballet hasn’t missed a beat.
“We want to get artists back doing what they do,” said KC Ballet executive director Jeffery J. Bentley. “We want to get dancers dancing again.”
Bentley said they’re on their way to coming back “full-boar.”
There’s been a lot lost over the last year, including ticket sales. Local businesses are hoping a new grant from the Small Business Administration will fill the gaps. The application process hasn’t been easy.
“The concern was 'OK, how much longer is it going to be?' and the process is not simple,” said Just Off Broadway Executive Director Linda Williams.
Bentley saw it coming.
“I don’t mean to be rude,” said Bentley, “but, truly I didn’t know anyone who was doing this who didn’t think that was going to happen.”
There were a lot of organizations like the Ballet and theater that logged on at the same time, causing the site to crash.
“Those moments are a little bit scary,” Williams said.
Now, they’re stuck waiting even longer just to apply. There’s no guarantee they’ll see any money.
“Variants, city mandates, all of that still could happen but you have to make a decision to go at some point,” said Bentley. “I’m thrilled that we are planning on returning to that magical moment when artists can relate to audiences and people can come out understanding the power of art and the power of dance.”
The Ballet plans to showcase its company at an outdoor event at Starlight Theater in May.
