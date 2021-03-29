OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A large police presence could be seen outside an Overland Park Walmart Monday evening after shots were fired inside the store.
Police say no one was injured as a result of the incident inside the store south of 75th Street and along Frontage Road.
In addition to a number of police cars, crime scene tape could be seen around the front of the store.
Officer John Lacy said Overland Park police went to the store after someone called and said shots had been fired inside.
"The suspect and the victim probably knew each other," Officer Lacy said. "Words were exchanged at the cash register and that’s when the suspect pulled out a handgun from his waist and he shot point blank at the victim. Thank God he did not get hit."
Two suspects ran out into the parking lot, got into a silver sedan, and went north on I-35.
That victim who was shot at also left the store.
No injuries have been reported and blood was located inside the store.
"There were a lot of people inside who were terrified," Officer Lacy said. "Some people even locked themselves in the bathroom. Some people were still hiding when officers arrived."
Lacy also said, "To the victim: If you are out there and you are seeing this interview, you know what happened. Please contact the Overland Park Police Department." He added, "You are not the person in trouble."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.