KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person was shot overnight outside of a club near 18th Street and Woodland Avenue.
It happened about 1 a.m. Thursday near the 18th and Vine District.
Officers responded to an area hospital on a reported shooting. They made with the victims who said they were outside of a club.
At that time, the suspect began shooting at them and struck a woman in the leg. Another victim returned gunfire and then put the woman in his car and drove her to the hospital.
She is expected to survive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.