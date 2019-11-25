KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person was shot and one person was injured during an attempted robbery Monday at a Kansas City barbecue restaurant.
Police responded to a shooting just before noon Monday to Big T’s BBQ located at 6151 Blue Pkwy.
When officers arrived on scene, they found one victim who had been shot and another who was struck in the back of the head causing an injury. Both victims are employees of the restaurant and were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
Witnesses said the suspect came in attempting to rob Big T’s and the suspect started shooting.
He left the scene in an unknown direction, police said.
