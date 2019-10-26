KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman and a minor were shot while they were inside a car in Kansas City.
The police said the shooting happened in the area of 39th and Prospect around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the car that the victims were inside of.
Both the woman and the minor sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.