LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- Businesses across the Kansas City metro are having to make tough calls as staffing shortages drag on. In small towns, like Leavenworth, the impact is ever greater and it’s disrupting long-time establishments. On Monday, Pullman’s Place Family restaurant announced it’s temporarily operating on a new schedule which cuts back nearly seven hours of business.
Robyn Lloyd, co-owner of Pullman’s says making the decision to eliminate the dinner hours and close at 2 p.m. was tough, but necessary. The restaurant usually operates on a staff of about 50, but has been managing with half the staff for weeks. Lloyd has received few applications lately from interested job-seekers so her staff has been working nearly 10-hour days, while Lloyd and her husband step in where needed.
“It was a hard decision..at least we didn't lock the door because that another option, but we just didn't want to do that yet,” said Lloyd.
The Leavenworth-Lansing area Chamber of Commerce is helping businesses like Lloyds by collecting job openings. The collection of jobs is distributed in a weekly email, in hopes someone will be encouraged to apply.
“It is really unfortunate that they can’t find help. I’m just hoping that they can get the situation resolved because it’s a wonderful charming place,” said Michele Murney after showing up to Pullman’s Place Family Restaurant after it had closed for the day.
The landmark restaurant is looking ahead, to 2022 with worry. Lloyd says she’s starting to see major supply shortages it in ems such as cups and plates.
“We have people that come from Lee’s Summit for our liver and onions. We cut it in house. A lot of purveyors want to sell it to you sliced,” explained Lloyd who takes pride in quality and the “make from scratch” process.
For now, businesses are adjusting to find ways to stay in operation.
