INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A shooting in a parking lot outside of the Independence Center put shoppers and drivers in danger Monday afternoon. On Monday night, Independence police continued their search for suspects after one man was shot in the head.
Even with officers patrolling the Independence Center parking lot, police say suspects who were inside two vehicles fired more than 30 shots at each other around 2:15 Monday afternoon.
Many shoppers left the mall to find crime scene tape surrounded their cars. Police carried car seats to families whose vehicles were damaged and located inside the crime scene tape. “It is still definitely very scary that it happened while we were here whether it be inside or outside,” shopper Gia Bishop said Monday.
Police found a man who was shot in the head inside one of the bullet riddled vehicles they believe was involved in the shooting. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. “That person unbelievably has non-life-threatening injuries,” Independence Police Department Public Information Officer John Syme said. “He has been talking to us.” Police took several other people who were inside the same vehicle as the man who shot into custody for questioning.
“It’s very saddening,” shopper Shelby Butts said. She had pulled into the mall parking lot around the time that vehicles were trying to drive away from the sound of gunfire.
Several shoppers KCTV5 News spoke to say those who choose to bring violence to the mall or outside of the mall potentially put families who are there to shop and employees in harm’s way. “They ruin it for everyone,” Shelby Butts said.
At last check, no other injuries were reported to police. “Some of the rounds appear to be rifle rounds with a higher velocity able to hit much further away,” Syme said. “This could have been a lot worse. We checked area hospitals for others injured immediately.”
Around 9:15 Monday night, police announced they found a black Chrysler 300 sedan that there were searching for not far from the shooting scene. It was unoccupied. Anyone with information can call Independence police at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org or anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.
