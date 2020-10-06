GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -Teresa Quintero opened a container of Outlaw Germ Justice Disinfecting wipes Tuesday morning hoping to disinfect some surfaces in her home.
“I was appalled that it was full of mold. And I said, 'how can this be full of mold, it’s supposed to be disinfecting wipes',” Quintero said.
She bought them from a local grocery store a few months back when they were her only option. The main ingredient is electrolyzed oxygenated water. No alcohol.
Quintero thought labeling the wipes “disinfectant” and “all-purpose germ fighter” seemed a little fishy. She found several other customers complaining online.
“It really concerned me and I was hoping that this wasn’t still on the shelves,” Quintero said.
The wipes are made by a Gladstone company called Outlaw Products. Their office in Gladstone also seems to house a dog-food company.
KCTV5 News reached out to Outlaw Products and got the company’s attorney. He says they had a problem a few months back with a batch of contaminated products and had to do a recall.
“It was a contaminant from either bottling or one of the products that went into the paper towels,” Outlaw Products attorney Sean Pickett said.
He says they have since changed the active ingredient, towel supplier and bottling company.
“They haven’t had any problems with those products since they changed over,” Pickett said.
That attorney told KCTV5 News the new product is what’s currently on store shelves. Meanwhile, the company says they’re continuing to expand and sell in more states.
Hy-Vee said they got three customer complaints in Kansas about the Outlaw brand products. And back in July, they pulled a specific batch off the shelves as directed by the company. They say they’ll give a full refund to anyone who wants one.
Hy-Vee sent KCTV5 News a statement.
In July, our local stores were advised by Outlaw Products that a specific lot of its Outlaw Germ Disinfecting Wipes sold in six Kansas City-area stores needed to be replaced because they didn’t have the correct alcohol content. We pulled all products from that specific lot the same day we were notified and returned the products to the manufacturer.
This summer, a total of three customers contacted us regarding this product. While no official recall has been publicly issued from this company to our knowledge, we want to make sure we are taking care of our customers. Anyone who purchased this product at one of our stores can certainly return it to a Hy-Vee store for a full refund.
We also reached out to the EPA for this story. They sent us a statement.
"Any product that claims to kill viruses or bacteria must be registered with EPA before it can be legally sold in the United States. During the registration process, EPA reviews data to ensure that antimicrobial products achieve their intended outcome without undue risks to human health or the environment. For any antimicrobial product, consumers can verify the product’s registration using the Pesticide Product and Label System. For products intended for use against SARS-CoV-2, consumers can check their product’s registration number against List N.
Yes, we have seen an increase in pesticide products being offered for sale that make claims that violate FIFRA, particularly claims related to effectiveness against coronaviruses. We have issued Stop Sale, Use or Removal Orders, including orders to two of the largest e-commerce platforms, Amazon and eBay, to prevent further distribution of multiple unregistered and misbranded pesticides and devices. Working with US Customs and Border Protection, we have prevented millions of illegal disinfectant products from entering the country. We have criminally charged two defendants. We have issued compliance advisories warning consumers and informing distributors about the requirements of FIFRA."
Right now, Outlaw products is working with the EPA to determine whether they need to register their wipes.
