INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - An Independence officer was taken to the hospital after being struck by a fleeing shoplifting suspect in a vehicle at a Walmart.
The officer was working off-duty at the store located at 4000 S. Bolger, when the officer attempted to stop a shoplifting suspect as exiting the store at about 7:15 p.m.
The suspect fled on foot, got into a vehicle and fled the scene. While fleeing, the suspect struck the officer with their vehicle.
The officer was taken to an area hospital, and the extent of their injuries are unknown.
Independence police later said the shoplifting suspect was a woman and that she was driving a maroon Nissan Altima.
Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call 816-325-7300.
