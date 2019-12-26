PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Charges have been filed against at least one of two shoplifting suspects accused of pushing a grocery store employee who hit his head and ultimately died.
Joshua Stucky, 33, faces involuntary manslaughter in the death of 64-year-old Tony Silvey. He's currently in custody at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on unrelated charges and expected to be moved back to Missouri.
According to Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers, the crimes happened on Nov. 16 about 6:20 p.m.
Silvey, of Kansas City, passed away on Dec. 2.
Grace C. Clark, 26, was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on Dec. 13 and faces theft charges in Platte County.
