SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The Shawnee police are investigating after a shooting victim was found on Thursday afternoon.
The police said that the victim was found in the area of 63rd and Cottonwood around 1 p.m.
The victim had non-life-threatening wounds.
The police believe that the shooting happened in Kansas City, Kansas and the victim was brought to Shawnee.
The police are still investigating.
