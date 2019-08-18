LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after a shooting victim was left in front of a Target in Lee's Summit.
Officers went to the store in the 1800 block of NW Chipman Road around 1:40 p.m.
According to police, they found a man who had been shot lying on the sidewalk in front of the store.
Their investigation determined that the man had been pushed out of a vehicle, which then drove off before officers arrived.
The detectives are questioning the man who was shot and taking statements from witnesses to try and determine where the actual shooting happened.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.