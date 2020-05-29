KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A man who was shot on Wednesday evening at a KCK hotel has died, so police are now dealing with a homicide investigation.
According to police, officers went to a hotel in the 4700 block of State Ave. at 6:20 p.m. after someone called and said there was a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 40s in the parking lot who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and later died on Thursday. That victim has been identified as 42-year-old Sharnia Robinson from Overland Park.
The suspect, 38-year-old Matthew R. Walker, had fled the scene of the crime but was later taken into custody. He is still in the Wyandotte County Jail awaiting charges.
The authorities are still investigating this homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
No other information is available at this time.
