KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Kansas University Medical Center police say a shooting took place outside the entrance of Kansas University Medical Center Tuesday night.
The shooting was caught on the medical center security video around 8 p.m. Kansas City, Kansas police worked with the KU Medical Center’s police to capture the suspect just an hour after the shooting.
The victim is being treated for injuries but no other details about his condition are available at this time.
