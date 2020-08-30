KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot outside 9ine Ultra Lounge left four people injured.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department was called to scene in the 4800 block of Noland Road just before 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived at the location, they found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Three other people showed up in private vehicles at area hospitals with shooting wounds. One is a woman in her 20s who had been shot in the leg. The second is a man in his 30s who had been shot in the abdomen. The third is a man in his 20s, and it is unknown where he was struck by gunfire.

All the victims are in "critical but stable condition" as of mid-morning on Sunday, according to police.

Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument. They said multiple shooters fired dozens rounds at multiple victims in the parking lot.

No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

On Jan. 19 of this year, an armed security guard shot and killed a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman and injuring 15 more people outside the lounge.