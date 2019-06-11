KANSAS CITY, KANSAS (KCTV) – One person was injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief posted a tweet around 2:30 p.m. that a shooting happened in the area of 20th and Longwood.
Officials said that the victim has minor injuries and that they are uncooperative with detectives.
Shooting @ 20th & Longwood. Minor injuries. Victim is uncooperative with Detectives.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) June 11, 2019
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
