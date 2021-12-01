KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person was shot near Southeast High School Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened off of school property, according to the school's resource officer. Shots were heard near the school and a vehicle was seen driving away from the scene. The vehicle then pulled into the parking lot of the school and the officer made contact with the victim, who had been shot in the leg.
The victim, who's name has not been released, stated he was in the area of 64th and College when another car pulled up next to him and began shooting. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No suspect information was released by police.
