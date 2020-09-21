KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a triple shooting where one child has died Monday afternoon.
The Kansas City Police Department said just before 3 p.m. three people were shot.
According to a spokesperson with the police department, four people were in a parked car when someone fired shots into it near 33rd and South Benton. Three people inside that car were shot, one of them was a child under the age of 5.
The 2 adults and child who were shot were transported to area hospitals. The child has died. We are still working to determine his exact age, but he was younger than 5. We are stunned at this callousness & violence & will not rest until we find the killer. You can help: 474-TIPS— kcpolice (@kcpolice) September 21, 2020
The victims, one adult woman, one adult man and one male child, showed up at a fire station located at Linwood and Indiana with critical injuries. The child victim died as a result of his injuries.
My heart breaks for another baby to be buried in our city. Somebody knows what happened. Protecting a murderer like this, who fires on the innocent, isn’t adhering to any code, it’s killing our community. Praying the victims who survived will pull through.— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) September 21, 2020
"A child is dead and it doesn’t seem to matter how many times that happens it is always as heart wrenching as the first one you’ve ever been to. Here we are," Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
