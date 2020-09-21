Police are investigating a triple shooting where one child has died Monday afternoon.

The Kansas City Police Department said just before 3 p.m. three people were shot.

According to a spokesperson with the police department, four people were in a parked car when someone fired shots into it near 33rd and South Benton. Three people inside that car were shot, one of them was a child under the age of 5. 

The victims, one adult woman, one adult man and one male child, showed up at a fire station located at Linwood and Indiana with critical injuries. The child victim died as a result of his injuries.

"A child is dead and it doesn’t seem to matter how many times that happens it is always as heart wrenching as the first one you’ve ever been to. Here we are," Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said. 

