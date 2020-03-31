KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left a child under the age of 10 in critical condition.
According to Kansas City police, an officer working off-duty at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Truman and Winchester reported seeing someone firing shots from a moving vehicle towards another moving vehicle on Truman Road.
The officer radioed information to dispatch to get other officers in the area. Officers located a crime scene on Truman Road at the same time that 911 call takers received a call from people in one of the vehicles saying that someone inside had been shot.
Shortly thereafter, Independence police located the vehicle with a shooting victim inside in their city in the 1300 block of Ash.
No suspect information was immediately available.
