KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Monday night around 11:30, KCK police rushed to the 5100 block of Farrow for a shooting.
“When officers arrived, they found two or three vehicles and a house that was hit with gunfire,” KCK Police Officer T.J. Tomasic said.
During the investigation, police learned a man was shot in the leg at the scene. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation on Farrow led police to a home on North Allis.
“Several hours later our detectives were able to connect a house on N. Allis. They went there and were able to find a person of interest they were looking for and took him into custody,” Officer Tomasic said.
And as police closed one case, another opened.
“Someone to the west of the residence, kind of a tree line, opened fire on the officers and the house,” Officer Tomasic said.
Someone living in a home was hit in the hand and an officer was injured. Police do not believe the officers were targeted and say multiple suspects got away.
“It was probably more of a retaliation and unfortunately we were in the middle. The bad part is even if they knew it was us or didn’t know it was us and thought it was just a group of people outside and the same thing would have happened,” Officer Tomasic said.
Police say there were several detectives on the scene in unmarked cars.
“We had enough cars there lining both sides of the street that I think several bullets that may have hit officers hit those cars instead and we were very lucky, everyone was very lucky in this,” Officer Tomasic said.
Police say they found between 70 to 90 shell casings at the scene. No arrests have been made in connection to the Allis case, but police remain hopeful.
“I think we will get there, someone will the community gets tired of people just shooting up houses and a lot of innocent people get brought into this,” Officer Tomasic said.
The officer who was injured was back at work Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.