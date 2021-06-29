KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting inside the Sheraton Hotel on the Country Club Plaza.
It happened about 7:55 a.m. Tuesday. The hotel is located at 770 W. 47th St.
There is a very active scene at the hotel right now. Police tell KCTV5 News that one person has been taken into custody.
We have crews headed to the scene and will continue to bring you updates as soon as we get them.
