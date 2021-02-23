RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) -- Raymore police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the police chief, the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of 58 Highway and N. Crest Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a young woman who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
She was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.
The woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend, who pulled up and opened fire while she was standing outside her vehicle.
He has been taken into custody.
No further information is available at this time.
