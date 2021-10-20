KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two men hospitalized.
According to the police, the shooting happened at 2:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Richmond Ave.
Police believe the suspect fired shots from a vehicle. They also fled the scene in a vehicle.
People nearby reported hearing more than a dozen gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found two men outside a residence who had been shot. They were taken to a local hospital for their injuries and are in critical, but stable, condition.
A dog was also shot and was taken to receive treatment. Animal Services is hopeful that it will recover.
The KCKPD's Major Case Unit is handling this investigation.
If you have information that can assist the police in their investigation, you are asked to call 816-474-TIPS. All tipsters remain anonymous.
Editor's note: The police initially said this happened in the area N. 12th Street and Washington Boulevard. Police later changed that location.
