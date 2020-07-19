KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide Sunday night.
Police tweeted about the shooting just before 9 p.m. and said it happened in the 1400 block of Kansas Ave.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment with life-threatening injuries.
By 10:30 p.m., the scene where the shooting happened was still visible.
There was a red pickup truck parked in the road and it had been damaged by gunfire.
Police said the victim, who has been identified as 16-year-old Armando Villa-Rosales of KCK, passed away from his injuries Monday.
Anyone with information related to this case in encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).
