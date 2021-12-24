KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a shooting near 41st and Monroe that left one person dead.
Police were called to a home in the 4000 block of Monroe around 7:30 Friday morning for a shooting. At the scene, they located an adult male in a yard who had appeared to have been shot. EMS arrived and declared the victim deceased at the scene.
No victim information has been released.
Homicide detectives are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS, There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
