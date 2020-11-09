KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died following a shooting outside a Kansas City liquor store early Monday morning.
Officers and medical crews responded to a shooting call at 2:47 a.m. to the parking lot outside a liquor store next to the Rendezvous Lounge night club on Blue Ridge Boulevard just east of Interstate 49, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Crews transported a victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. That victim later died, police said.
Police said the incident originated at the night club, then went over into the liquor store parking lot, where the shooting happened.
Police have not released any information on a suspect.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
