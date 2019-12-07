INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- One person was injured in a shooting that happened in Independence on Saturday afternoon.
According to police, it happened in the 11500 block of U.S. 24 Highway around 4:06 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found someone who had been shot. That individual was taken to a local hospital.
Two other people were taken into custody for questioning.
No other information is available at this time.
If you have any information regarding this incident, call 816-325-7300 and reference IPD case number 19-94383.
