INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- One person was injured in a shooting that happened in Independence on Saturday afternoon. 

According to police, it happened in the 11500 block of U.S. 24 Highway around 4:06 p.m. 

When officers arrived, they found someone who had been shot. That individual was taken to a local hospital. 

Two other people were taken into custody for questioning.

No other information is available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call 816-325-7300 and reference IPD case number 19-94383.

