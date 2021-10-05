INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An overnight shooting in Independence sent a victim to the hospital, followed by a suicide nearby, according to police.
Officers responded at 3 a.m. to an area near 24 Highway and Huttig Avenue in response to a shots fired call. They located a shooting victim nearby at 24 Highway and Northern Boulevard, and that victim was transported to a nearby hospital, according to the Independence Police Department.
Police have not released that victim's condition.
About 45 minutes later, police responded to suicide on Huttig Avenue. They are working to determine whether the shooting and suicide are related.
