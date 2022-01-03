GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- Grandview police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon.
Officers went to the 5800 block of Briarwood Court at about 1 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a person who had sustained a minor gunshot wound.
Initial reports indicate that he was in a vehicle when a black SUV, possibly a Jeep Wrangler, drove by and started shooting at him.
There is currently no information about or description of the suspect(s).
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department at 816-316-4900 and talk to detectives.
