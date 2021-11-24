FERRELVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night, which left two teenagers and a 27-year-old injured.
According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened in a residence the 500 block of Heady Ave. at 6:45 p.m.
A 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and a 27-year-old man were injured.
They are currently at local hospitals in stable condition and are expected to recover from their injuries.
The initial investigation indicates this was the result of a domestic disturbance.
The sheriff's office says detectives are still working to find a "juvenile male" who is a person of interest in the shooting.
The sheriff's office says they don't think there's any danger to the public at large.
