FERRELVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- Three people are in stable condition after being shot in Ferrelview, Missouri, earlier tonight.
According to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, the triple shooting happened in at a residence the 500 block of Heady Avenue around 6:45 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found that three people had been injured. They were taken to local hospitals and are in stable condition.
No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.