BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died and two others are being treated at area hospitals after a shooting on Maggie Court in Belton, according to police.
Belton police reported that two other crime scenes were involved in this incident. They were at Research Belton Medical Center and Quik Trip near 58 highway and Bel Ray Boulevard.
No names have been released.
