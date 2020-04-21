Police generic
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning. 

Police were called about 1:30 a.m. to the 600 block of South 71st Terrace on a death investigation. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man shot to death.

The victim was said to be in his 20s.

No suspect has been taken into custody, police said.

Anyone with information is urged t call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

