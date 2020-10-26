OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a person was shot at an Overland Park Motel 6 early Monday morning.
Officers and emergency crews responded to the scene before 7 a.m. They said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The motel is near Interstate 435 and Metcalf Avenue.
Police said the victim is stable, and they are looking for the suspect's vehicle, a dark pickup that left the scene westbound on West 108th Street. Eyewitnesses are talking with police.
KCTV5 News will update this story with further information when it is available.
