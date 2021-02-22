Shooting at 11th & Hardesty leaves man with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person hospitalized.
The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the area of E. 11th Street and Hardesty Avenue.
The victim is male and his injuries are considered to be life-threatening.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.
