OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A man interrupted some would-be thieves from breaking into his car early Tuesday morning in Overland Park, resulting in shots fired and an ensuing chase.
Officers responded at 1:37 a.m. to Carter Street near West 129th Street in reference to shots fired. An investigation revealed that a man had caught suspects breaking into his car outside his home. When he confronted the suspects, they fired several shots at him, striking his home.
No one was injured in the shooting. Afterward, the owner followed the suspects in his vehicle while they tried to get away. During the chase, the suspects fired more shots at the man near West 135th Street and U.S. 69 Highway, according to Overland Park police.
The suspect's vehicle ended up getting away. It is described as a silver or light-colored pickup and was last seen heading northbound on U.S. 69 Highway. Police do not have a description of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8750.
