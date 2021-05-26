CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- UODATE: This missing teen has been found safe.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager from the Kearney area.
The sheriff's office says that 16-year-old Dylan Catron was last seen yesterday afternoon in Holt.
When last seen, he was wearing a gray hoodie and dark pants. He was also carrying a gray backpack.
If you know where he is or have information that could help them find him, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 816-407-3700.
