SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A, a Pettis County deputy was involved in a shooting during a traffic stop near US-50 and Winchester Drive in Sedalia around 10 p.m.
The MSHP said preliminary reports are that the suspect, 25-year-old Hannah R. Fizer from Sedalia, “refused to identify herself, stated she was armed and verbally threatened to shoot the deputy.”
Authorities later said that the initial reason the deputy issued the traffic stop was for speeding and careless and imprudent operation of the vehicle on Thompson Boulevard.
They went on to say that she ran a traffic light at Broadway and Thompson then continued even though the deputy was attempting to pull her over. She did then pull off the highway in a secluded location.
UPDATE The initial reason for the traffic stop was for speeding and C&I on Thompson Blvd. The suspect ran a traffic light at Brdwy & Thompson, then kept traveling as the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect finally pulled off the highway into a secluded location.— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) June 14, 2020
Fizer sustained a gunshot wound from the deputy, and later died as a result of injuries.
The deputy was not injured.
The Pettis County Sheriff requested Troop A D/DCC to investigate the shooting.The deceased suspect has been identified as white/female from Sedalia MO. Preliminary reports are, she refused to identify herself, stated she was armed & verbally threatened to shoot the deputy.2/2— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) June 14, 2020
