PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The Platte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a deadly crash Wednesday evening.
Deputies said 14-year-old Gage A. Fogt of Weston was walking on Missouri Highway 45 at Grass Pad Road when he was hit and killed by a northbound pickup.
The teen was identified by family members who were also at the scene.
Deputies on scene Wednesday night told KCTV5 News the teen had been in a vehicle but got out and started walking after getting in an argument.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the incident is ongoing but noted that alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this time.
