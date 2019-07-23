Generic Police Lights 2
CLINTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Authorities are investigating after they found an abandoned vehicle that was driven by two missing Wisconsin brothers.

On Monday, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office regarding an abandoned vehicle that was located at a commuter lot in Holt, Missouri.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the vehicle was determined to be the one driven by two missing brothers from Wisconsin, Nicholas Diemel and Justin Diemel, who traveled to Missouri for business in Caldwell and Clinton Counties.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office activated an investigation in the disappearance of the brothers shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the TIPS hotline at 816-6328477. 

