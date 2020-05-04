BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Authorities in Bates County, Missouri, say one person is dead after a tree fell onto a home during Monday’s severe thunderstorms.
According to the Bates County Sheriff’s Office, county dispatchers received a call around 10:30 a.m. from a rural residence near Butler.
Emergency crews responded to the scene and had to get extra assistance from a construction crew to remove the tree from the home.
After clearing the debris, crews located the victim who had died. Authorities said the victim’s family had been notified.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.