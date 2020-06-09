HARRISONVILLE, MO (AP) — A mother and her grown daughter were killed in a house fire in rural Cass County in western Missouri over the weekend, officials said.
The fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the house south of Harrisonville, the Kansas City Star reported. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said arriving firefighters discovered the home fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters later discovered the bodies of Janet Strange-Doubledee, 64, and her daughter, 23-year-old Sarah Doubledee, in the home.
Cass County officials and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.
Harrisonville is about 35 miles south of Kansas City.
