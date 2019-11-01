WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Wyandotte County sheriff says a KBI investigation into an employee after an incident at the jail is now complete.

The sheriff is not yet releasing any details about what exactly happened that sparked the investigation.

The KBI will submit their investigation to the district attorney who will decide if charges will be filed or if no charges will be filed.

It is still don’t know what unfolded that caused a sergeant to be placed on paid leave. He remains on leave at this time.

KCTV5 News spoke with Sergeant David Toland who is also on the Bonner Springs-Edwardsville School Board.

On Oct. 21, he told KCTV5 News he was waiting for everything to be investigated, to be cleared to go back to work.

As the sheriff’s office waits on the district attorney's decision they are hiring an outside agency to look at the incident to determine if any employees violated any policies at the sheriff’s office.

Because of that ongoing internal review, the sheriff did not want to release details about the incident.

“Obviously this law enforcement job is all about public trust. We take that very seriously. We are going to work at all times to maintain that public trust," Sheriff Don Ash said.

“I can’t really get into too much detail because the pending investigation, but once that investigation is over, I will have no problem talking to everybody," Toland said earlier this month.

KCTV5 News spoke to him by phone on Friday. He said he appreciates how the investigation is being handled transparently and is confident what happened was right.

He also says he is anxious to get back to serving Wyandotte County.

A spokesperson for the district attorney says they can’t comment on an ongoing investigation but will release information if charges are filed.