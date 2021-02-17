CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Investigators have identified the victim after human remains were found in Clay County earlier this month.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the remains were found in rural Clay County near Cameron Road and Easley Road.
The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Alesha Jane Reade of Independence, Missouri.
Reade was last seen on Feb. 9 in Independence and had been reported missing on Feb. 11.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 816-407-3723 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
No additional information is available at this time as the investigation remains active.
