LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) — How do you keep bad cops off the streets?

One answer might be a registry of police misconduct, according to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte, who suggested the move on Twitter this week, saying it would prohibit officers who abused their power from moving to another department.

Currently in Missouri, if a police officer leaves their department and applies at another agency, their new employer can request certain records about past disciplinary issues, but critics say those records aren’t always comprehensive.

That means that in many cases officers who resign over misconduct or abuse of power might be able to keep working as police.

Forte said he has seen it happen.

“I've witnessed, over the years, officers leave under questionable conditions and joining other agencies,” he told KCTV5 News. “That's just not right.”

In Missouri, the POST program does oversee and investigate wrongdoing among licensed police officers Under state law, agencies are required to document and share employment records, but forte said some disciplinary issues simply go unreported.

“When you do a background investigation, some organizations will only give you the date of hire and the date of departure for liability reasons,” he explained.

On a national level, the House and Senate are considering a bill that would create a national registry of police misconduct. Right now, the National Decertification Index tracks police misconduct issues in just a handful of states. Kansas contributes to it, but not Missouri.

Forte is talking with lawmakers about forming a statewide registry with some records available to the public. Within his own department he's looking at where former officers are now.

“We're going over that list for the last five years,” he said. “I can't with a good conscience be forming a registry and knowing that we let some people go to another organization under questionable conditions.”

The sheriff said it's one of many steps the state can take to make sure officers truly serve and protect.

“As a black male raised in Kansas City, I understand racial profiling and I'm listening.”