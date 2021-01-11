BUTLER, MO (KCTV) -- Exactly a week after a man showed up with a gun at a Highway Patrol office in Lee’s Summit, meaning harm, a threat against deputies in Bates County put government buildings on lockdown Monday.
Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson says they were alerted shortly after noon by someone outside the Sheriff’s Office building about a man also standing outside making threats, disgruntled with law enforcement.
“He says he’s going to get the next person that walks out the building,” Anderson said the woman reported. “She assumed that meant he was armed. I would have come to the same conclusion.”
The first thing that came to his mind was what happened at the Highway Patrol Office in Lee’s Summit the week prior. A man fired a shot at troopers walking out of Troop A Headquarters and was subsequently shot by them.
“We immediately went to that. Is this the next case?” Anderson recalled thinking.
They got tactical gear, locked down and swept both the sheriff’s office and the county administration building.
Soon, they were informed the man had left.
They used a public text alert system through which someone directed them to an area by some railroad tracks near the Osage Valley Electric Cooperative Association. The sheriff spotted the man walking from a tractor company towards a car wash. He says the man ran but didn’t put up a fight once caught.
The man was not armed. The sheriff says it turns out the man’s longtime girlfriend died the week before and said he was upset deputies seized her phone to investigate, something Anderson says is standard procedure.
Anderson says he’s all for the law-and-order mindset when it comes to pushing to punish those who’ve done wrong but is sympathetic in this case. He says deputies are familiar with the man due to past interactions related to non-violent offenses.
“He was needing help and he didn’t know how to ask,” Anderson said. “Honestly, I think this guy is just struggling with emotions and this was his cry for help. He hasn’t had a weapon. We’ve never gotten weapons off of him. And we realize he’s just having a mental breakdown.”
Anderson says the man was promptly connected to mental health professionals in jail and will likely be released if he responds well to their counseling and treatment.
