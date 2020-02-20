BUCHANAN CO., MO (KCTV) - New details about have been released about the investigation into a woman's body found in a bag by the roadside in Buchanan County.

Sheriff Bill Puett told KCTV5 News that the victim, originally thought to be a woman in her mid-50s, was actually 22.

Authorities aren't releasing the woman’s name just yet and are also not saying how she died, as they are working to contact her family.

Deputies were called to the area near Vincent Road and Missouri Highway V Tuesday afternoon after members of a road crew noticed a bag in a ditch as they were driving down the road.

Buchanan County has a fairly large number of outstanding missing persons cases, but Puett said they had not connected the victim to one of those cases at this point.