KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Volunteers for Operation Family Feast will bring Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of homes with families in need.
Normally families who need a little help around the holiday pick up food baskets from Shelter KC on Thanksgiving. This year, volunteers will do contactless delivery and drive the food to them.
On Friday night, Shelter KC and volunteers from Community Praise Worship and World Outreach Center along with volunteers from Westside Family Church packed about 300 food baskets with the ingredients needed to cook a Thanksgiving feast. “You have to start out with turkey of course and end with the pumpkin pie,” Executive Director Shelter KC Eric Burger said.
For years, Kim Drew has joined the Thanksgiving food basket assembly line. She did again this year. “Giving back just makes you feel good,” Drew said while stacking boxes of pumpkin pies. This year Shelter KC is relying on a smaller number of volunteers who can prepare the food baskets while wearing masks and staying socially distanced. “It’s important to do God’s work of serving people,” volunteer Zoey Pudenz said.
This year volunteers will also deliver about 600 cooked meals to people who might otherwise go without on Thanksgiving. “I think every church is noticing this need in 2020 of people being food insecure,” Westside Family Church volunteer Becca Alvord said. “People losing jobs. It may be just a meal, but I think it translates to something bigger than a meal for them.”
During this difficult year, volunteers are thankful for an opportunity to help someone else make memories with their family. “Remember who we love and why we are so thankful,” volunteer Audrey Menzies said. “Even though it’s a struggling time, God has blessed us in so many ways.”
Starting around 9:00AM Saturday, volunteers will load the food baskets into cars in the parking lot to be delivered to families.
“So, they can celebrate this loving season together,” volunteer Lucy Menzies said.
For more information on how to give back, click here.
